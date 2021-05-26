Ariana Grande unveils first-look wedding photos with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shared never-before-seen photos from her surprise wedding to Dalton Gomez.

The pop star, 27, posted a series of stunning pics Wednesday on her social media account of the newlyweds kissing and dancing.

Grande wore a custom Vera Wang gown, according to Vogue, and donned jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell with her signature half-up done by Josh Liu and makeup done by Ash Kohlm. Gomez wore a Tom Ford suit

The couple married on May 15 at Grande's home in Montecito, California in an intimate ceremony that included fewer than 20 guests from both sides of their respective families.

ARIANA GRANDE, FIANCÉ DALTON GOMEZ MARRIED

They got engaged back in December. "forever n then some," she captioned the post .

Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent, was first linked to the singer around Valentine’s Day. TMZ reported in late March that the duo had decided to quarantine together.

After that, she made things official once they started to appear on her Instagram Stories together. She confirmed they were dating by way of the music video " Stuck With U ," which dropped on May 8.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told People shortly after the star announced the news.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The outlet also reported citing an insider, that "both Ari and Dalton love Montecito," and added that the pair "spend a lot of time there."

"It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house," the insider added.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.