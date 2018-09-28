Ariana Grande thanks fans for loving her, breaks down on Twitter: 'I'm so tired'

Ariana Grande opened up about her personal struggles on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter to share with her more than 57 million followers some of her recent difficulties.

"Can I pls have one OK day. just one. pls,” she began. "I’m so tired pls.”

Grande then retweeted her recent message “everything will be OK,” adding, "j f---ing k.”

It’s been a difficult time for Grande, who was celebrating her return to the spotlight with her album, Sweetener, when news broke that her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, had died of an apparent drug overdose.

Since that time, Grande has taken time for herself, choosing not to attend the Emmy Awards with her fiance, Pete Davidson, or to make any public appearances.

Fans began reaching out to Grande following the emotional tweets, prompting her to respond, "ty for loving me sm I do not deserve it.”

She also explained, "[You're] angels in my life. It’s been a tough month. I’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and I’m human and tired. Sorry I let u in or worried u. I shouldn’t have tweeted. I [know] better.”

Grande has been open in the past about her struggles with anxiety following the horrific bombing of her concert in Manchester, England, in May 2017, which took the lives of 22 people. “When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe. I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before," the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer said in the August issue of ELLE magazine. "There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down.”

Following Miller’s death, Grande posted several tributes to the rapper, writing, “I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re OK now. rest.”

