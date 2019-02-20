Ariana Grande, Piers Morgan end feud after dinner date: ‘The drinks flowed and we bonded’

Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan have buried the hatchet.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, and the British pundit, 53, got into a Twitter feud in November when Morgan accused Grande of using nudity to sell albums.

“… I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to,” Grande wrote on Twitter in response to Morgan’s diss. “Women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.”

But this week, the two had a friendly discussion and on Tuesday, Morgan tweeted, “Thank u for a great night @ArianaGrande x.”

Grande responded by saying, “thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed.”

Fans didn’t appear thrilled that Grande sat down with the controversial newsman. Grande then elaborated, “well………… we bumped into each other. at a restaurant. and i decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while. i think some progress was made! turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. :)”

On Wednesday, Morgan shared a selfie he snapped with Grande where they both posed with duck lips.

“So… we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting,” Morgan wrote. “We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ – next?”

Many responded to the tweets, calling Grande’s actions “charity.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.