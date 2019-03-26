Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller on anniversary of ‘The Way’

Ariana Grande remembered Mac Miller on the anniversary of their first song collaboration together.

Grande posted Monday on her Instagram stories, “six years,” referring to when her and Miller’s single “The Way” was released. She posted the two words on a black background and included the white heart.

Grande and Miller also collaborated on the rapper’s song “My Favorite Part” off his 2016 album, "The Divine Feminine."

Grande and Miller, who died in September, dated for nearly two years before they split in May 2018. The “thank u, next” singer then began dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson a month later and the couple got engaged in June.

Grande and Davidson, however, split shortly after Miller’s sudden death.

The singer has since been honoring the late rapper in several ways on social media, including on his birthday on Jan. 19 when she tweeted “miss you.” She also recently posted several photos with Miller’s dog, Myron, who appeared to be living with her.

“Real protective wit my soullll where YOUUUUUU been,” she wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

Grande is currently on her “Sweetener” tour.