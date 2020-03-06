Anti-plastic book for sale at an Urban Outfitters is wrapped in plastic: report

Don't judge an anti-plastic book by its cover, even if it's wrapped in plastic.

An eagle-eyed customer browsing inside an Urban Outfitters in London couldn't help but see the irony when she came across one of the hardcover books in the store. The book claimed to offer readers new ways to be freed from plastic, but she noticed something odd: The book itself was wrapped in plastic.

The Twitter user who took the photo, identified only as Sarah in a Buzzfeed News report, told the website that she gets upset when she sees brands "greenwashing" and trying to use the sustainability movement as a profit driver.

BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday that the book, "F**k Plastic: 101 Ways to Free Yourself from Plastic and Save the World," is published by Seven Dials, a division of the U.K.-based Orion Publishing Group.

Urban Outfitters told the news website that it is working as quickly as possible to "remove the use of unnecessary plastic" in its distribution process. Seven Dials did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

The report pointed out that this is not the first time online users took notice of the plastic wrapping. A few Amazon customers praised the book but panned the plastic.

"Amazing book, but came wrapped in plastic, lol" one person posted.