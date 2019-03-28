Anthony Anderson hopes Jussie Smollett wins at NAACP Image Awards: 'The system worked for him'

Actor and NAACP Image Awards host Anthony Anderson said in light of the charges against Jussie Smollett being dropped, he hopes the "Empire" star will win at the March 30 awards show for his work on the hit Fox series.

In a shocking move Tuesday, the State Attorney of Chicago's office dropped all charges against Smollett, who was previously facing 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly falsely reporting that he was the victim of a hate crime in late January.

CHICAGO COPS SHARED DATA ON SMOLLETT'S ICLOUD WITH FBI: REPORT

Now that Smollett has been cleared, Anderson said he hopes Smollett takes home an award at the show arguing that “the system worked for" the actor.

“I hope to see him here,” the “Black-ish” star told Variety Wednesday. “I hope he wins. I’m happy for him that the system worked for him in his favor because the system isn’t always fair, especially for people of color.”

Smollett, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on whether or not he plans to attend the show.

Anderson added that while he's "glad it worked out" for Smollett, "it's not my place or any other person's place to judge him or what not, but I’m glad he’s nominated…I hope he wins because I’d be interested to hear his speech."

JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S ATTORNEY SLAMS CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR RELEASING 'ONE-SIDED' REPORTS

Smollett gave a statement maintaining his innocence after the charges were dropped Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I have been truthful and consistent on every level since day one. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’m accused of,” he told reporters. “This has been an incredibly difficult time. Honestly one of the worst of my entire life. But I am a man of faith and I am a man that has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family, our lives or the movement through a fire like this, I just wouldn’t.”