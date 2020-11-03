Ant Anstead quips he can't hold onto his wives amid second divorce

Ant Anstead is putting his sense of humor on full display.

On Monday, the star announced that he's exiting "Wheeler Dealers" after appearing on the show since 2017.

The news came amid his split from wife Christina Anstead, who has now filed for divorce.

On Instagram, Anstead shared a clip from a discussion with "Wheeler Dealers" co-star Mike Brewer and Marc "Elvis" Priestley, who will take the star's place on the show.

"For me, I’m sad because you and me have got an amazing bromance," Brewer said to Anstead, according to People magazine. "People are going to say 'Brewer can’t hold onto these mechanics' and all this nonsense."

"People say that about me and my wives," joked Anstead.

The reality star was first married to his now-ex-wife Louise from 2005 to 2017. He married Christina in 2018.

His casting in "Wheeler Dealers" is what brought Anstead from the United Kingdom to the United States, where he met Christina.

"It was a massive life change for me,” he said of moving across the pond. "Obviously, moving countries is very difficult in itself, but moving countries and taking over an established show is kind of overwhelming."

The star shares two children -- Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14 -- with Louise, who still live in the U.K. Ant and Christina share a 1-year-old son, Hudson.

"Now that some years have passed, I’ve really settled in, but I really have established my life here. My world is here," the star explained. "I have a family, I have a baby, as you know."

He's also staying in the US to work on his three undisclosed television projects.