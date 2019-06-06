Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn graduates seventh grade, celebrates with special present

Dannielynn Birkhead is celebrating a very special milestone.

The 12-year-old just graduated seventh grade and was surprised with a very generous gift from her dad, Larry Birkhead.

He gifted her tickets to go see the musical Hamilton and by the look of Dannielynn's face, she was very excited to get to see the Tony-award winning Broadway hit.

Birkhead shared his daughter's big moment on Twitter Tuesday evening, writing: "Surprised Dannielynn with @HamiltonMusical tickets for 7th grade graduation. I think she is happy!"

The pre-teen is a spitting image of her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith. In the photos, a smiling Dannielynn -- wearing a pale pink and fuchsia flowered dress paired with sandals and her hair back in a bun -- poses for the camera.

Birkhead occasionally shares images of his daughter on social media. He recently posted about how the two celebrated Mother's Day together in May. "Hanging out with Dannielynn and her friend on Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mom’s out there. Video games and movies," he wrote.

Earlier that month, the father-daughter duo attended the Kentucky Derby horse race which has turned into a tradition for them after they started attending in 2010.

This year, Dannielynn wore her late mother's hat to pay homage to her. "Had a great time courtesy of The Barnstable-Brown Gala. Didn’t have the winning horse, but Dannielynn was a winner in her Mom’s hat," Birkhead wrote on Twitter at the time.

Smith died in February 2007 of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 39. Birkhead's paternity wasn't confirmed until two months later -- after he took a DNA test -- because Smith had claimed her boyfriend, Howard K. Stern, was Dannielynn's father.