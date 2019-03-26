Anna Faris opens up about ‘divorce untangling’ following split from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is opening up about her uncertainty regarding marriage and weddings.

The 43-year-old actress stopped by the "Divorce Sucks!" podcast earlier this week to discuss the confusion she feels about the ease of marriage versus the difficulty of divorce. Faris has been divorced twice; first from Ben Indra in 2008 after two years of marriage and second from Chris Pratt in 2018 after nine years.

"I also think the ceremony of weddings puts so much pressure on a couple and you make this very public declaration and you spend, whatever, a year planning it and that's all you're focused on and then it's over and it's, like, December 26," she said, after revealing that she doesn't like to attend weddings and thinks "the only fun thing is, like, when somebody's creepy uncle is, like, kinda dancing."

Faris continued the conversation by talking about "the embarrassment of divorce" and how long it takes in comparison to the fairly quick process to get legally married.

"The divorce untangling... it takes, you know, a year," she said. "... The confusion of the simplicity of the act of getting married, which mentally you understand -- OK, I'm making a commitment in front of people that I love to be with this person for the rest of my life, that I love -- and then it's like, you sign a paper."

During the sit-down, Faris also discussed her relationship with Pratt, who recently got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"He was so sweet, as he always is, he called me like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up,’" Faris recalled. "And I was like, ‘That’s awesome!’ and I told him that I was an ordained minister.”

Faris also discussed how she and Pratt plan to make each other comfortable in their new relationships -- Pratt with Schwarzenegger and Faris with her boyfriend, Michael Barrett -- while also considering their 6-year-old son, Jack.

"Our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place. Do we do that sooner or later? Grudge holding is not something that Chris and I do," she said. "So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?"

Additionally, Faris said that Pratt is "such an amazing person" and gushed about being "grateful that we are so close."

"I know that we both want the best, just happiness,” she said. “... Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that’s what I want.”