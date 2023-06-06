Expand / Collapse search
Andrew McCarthy reflects on Brat Pack fame after not speaking with members for 30 years

McCarthy, 60, starred in 'Pretty in Pink' and 'St. Elmo's Fire'

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Andrew McCarthy recalled his rise to stardom as one of the members of the Brat Pack.

During the ‘80s, the actor was a reluctant member of the Brat Pack – which consisted of a group of young idols such as Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Demi Moore and Rob Lowe – who dominated Hollywood.

McCarthy, 60, reflected on how the term had a negative impact initially, but he learned to embrace it later in his career.

‘PRETTY IN PINK’ STAR ANDREW MCCARTHY ON BRAT PACK FAME, FACING ALCOHOL ABUSE: ‘IT WAS SO ALL-CONSUMING’

Andrew McCarthy

Andrew McCarthy starred in "Pretty in Pink" and "St. Elmo's Fire" in the 1980s. (Getty Images)

"For years I ran away from it and then I finally said… ’This is a seismic event in my life’ and I’ve changed because of what happened in the Brat Pack," McCarthy said during an appearance on "Today."

McCarthy’s comments come after he confessed he hadn’t seen his fellow Brat Pack members for 30 years and was curious to know how being part of the group changed each of their lives.

The "St. Elmo’s Fire" actor noted that he'd contacted the other stars of the '80s to see how that time had impacted their lives since they never formally discussed it as a group.

St. Elmo's Fire cast

The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, in 1985, from left, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy. (Getty Images)

He said after chatting, they all agreed that they "hated" being coined the Brat Pack because it was initially a "negative" term.

"Now… it’s an iconic… affectionate phrase… I’m an avatar of people’s youths… it’s a warm fuzzy thing," McCarthy laughed.

‘BREAKFAST CLUB’ STAR ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL REFLECTS ON BRAT PACK FAME: ‘I DIDN’T ANTICIPATE ANY OF THAT’

"To chat with everyone about their journey… was amazing."

Jon Cryer And Molly Ringwald In 'Pretty In Pink'

Jon Cryer, Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy on the set of "Pretty In Pink" in 1986. (Getty Images)

The "Pretty in Pink" actor is currently working on a documentary project on the ‘80s stars. McCarthy noted that he made the decision to start on this project after he released a memoir titled, "Brat: An ‘80s Story."

McCarthy recently reunited with co-star Demi Moore as he reminisced on their time working together on "St. Elmo’s Fire."

He took to Instagram to share an old photo of the two on set, along with a modern-day snap of them.

McCarthy additionally opened up about suffering from imposter syndrome early in his successful career. 

"When I was younger I had that because so much happened so fast when I was a kid in the movies and everything… it was a wondrous time but completely beyond my comprehension."

He said he doesn’t suffer from the health condition anymore and quipped, "I am what I am at this point."

Impostor syndrome refers to someone who believes they are undeserving of their high achievements, according to Psychology Today.

McCarthy added that he feels "amazing" at 60 years old and is happy he can spend more time with his children. 

