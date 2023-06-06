Andrew McCarthy reflects on Brat Pack fame after not speaking with members for 30 years

Andrew McCarthy recalled his rise to stardom as one of the members of the Brat Pack.

During the ‘80s, the actor was a reluctant member of the Brat Pack – which consisted of a group of young idols such as Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Demi Moore and Rob Lowe – who dominated Hollywood.

McCarthy, 60, reflected on how the term had a negative impact initially, but he learned to embrace it later in his career.

‘PRETTY IN PINK’ STAR ANDREW MCCARTHY ON BRAT PACK FAME, FACING ALCOHOL ABUSE: ‘IT WAS SO ALL-CONSUMING’

"For years I ran away from it and then I finally said… ’This is a seismic event in my life’ and I’ve changed because of what happened in the Brat Pack," McCarthy said during an appearance on "Today."

McCarthy’s comments come after he confessed he hadn’t seen his fellow Brat Pack members for 30 years and was curious to know how being part of the group changed each of their lives.

The "St. Elmo’s Fire" actor noted that he'd contacted the other stars of the '80s to see how that time had impacted their lives since they never formally discussed it as a group.

He said after chatting, they all agreed that they "hated" being coined the Brat Pack because it was initially a "negative" term.

"Now… it’s an iconic… affectionate phrase… I’m an avatar of people’s youths… it’s a warm fuzzy thing," McCarthy laughed.

‘BREAKFAST CLUB’ STAR ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL REFLECTS ON BRAT PACK FAME: ‘I DIDN’T ANTICIPATE ANY OF THAT’

"To chat with everyone about their journey… was amazing."

The "Pretty in Pink" actor is currently working on a documentary project on the ‘80s stars. McCarthy noted that he made the decision to start on this project after he released a memoir titled, "Brat: An ‘80s Story."

McCarthy recently reunited with co-star Demi Moore as he reminisced on their time working together on "St. Elmo’s Fire."

He took to Instagram to share an old photo of the two on set, along with a modern-day snap of them.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM PHOTO

McCarthy additionally opened up about suffering from imposter syndrome early in his successful career.

"When I was younger I had that because so much happened so fast when I was a kid in the movies and everything… it was a wondrous time but completely beyond my comprehension."

He said he doesn’t suffer from the health condition anymore and quipped, "I am what I am at this point."

Impostor syndrome refers to someone who believes they are undeserving of their high achievements, according to Psychology Today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McCarthy added that he feels "amazing" at 60 years old and is happy he can spend more time with his children.