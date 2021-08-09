Andrew Cuomo's ex Sandra Lee enjoys romantic date with new boyfriend amid governor's misconduct scandal

Andrew Cuomo's ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee was spotted in Southern France on a romantic date with her new boyfriend, writer and producer Ben Youcef.

The former Food Network star sparked engagement rumors as she was snapped wearing a large diamond ring. A rep for Lee didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Lee was previously in a long-term relationship with the embattled New York governor for 14 years. They ended their relationship in 2019.

Lee, 55, reportedly first met Youcef, 42, in March, but the relationship is still in "very early" stages, according to a report published Friday by People magazine.

SANDRA LEE MOVES ON WITH ACTOR BEN YOUCEF AMID EX-BOYFRIEND CUOMO'S ONGOING SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

"They became friends when they met at a Santa Monica restaurant in March. It's very early but they seem to have an undeniable connection," a source told the magazine. "But both are taking things slowly and enjoying getting to know each other."

Youcef is also a nonprofit interfaith leader and shares two kids from his former marriage. He and his ex-wife filed for divorce in January 2020.

"I think she needed someone completely different from Andrew. It took her two years for her to even consider dating again as she wanted to be sure she could make herself happy and to heal before she brought someone in her life," a friend of Lee told People magazine.

Meanwhile, Cuomo continues to be involved in an ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

The politician was found to have sexually harassed multiple women according to a report released last week by Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo has continuously denied any wrongdoing .

CUOMO SEXUAL HARASSMENT INVESTIGATION: READ THE FULL REPORT

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in a video address Tuesday afternoon. "I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been."

The sexual misconduct report prompted calls for the governor to resign from President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

On Sunday night, Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, stepped down.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years," DeRosa said in a statement, adding that the past two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.