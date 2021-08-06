Sandra Lee moves on with actor Ben Youcef amid ex-boyfriend Cuomo's ongoing sexual harassment scandal: report

Sandra Lee has reportedly moved on with actor and producer Ben Youcef amid her ex-boyfriend Andrew Cuomo's ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

The two first met in March, but the relationship is still in "very early" stages, according to a report published Friday by People magazine.

"They became friends when they met at a Santa Monica restaurant in March. It's very early but they seem to have an undeniable connection," a source told the magazine. "But both are taking things slowly and enjoying getting to know each other."

"Meeting each other during COVID was challenging," the source added. "He's become her friend and loving confidante quickly."

While Lee gets cozy with her new boyfriend in St. Tropez, her ex-boyfriend Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to be involved in an ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

The New York governor was found to have sexually harassed multiple women according to a report released this week by Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo denied any wrongdoing.

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in a video address Tuesday afternoon. "I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been."

Cuomo and Lee dated from 2005 until 2019.