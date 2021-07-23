Andie MacDowell's managers didn't want her to go gray -- but she told them they're 'wrong': It's 'powerful'

Andie MacDowell's managers didn't think it was time for the 63-year-old actress to rock gray hair, however, the "Groundhog" day star did it anyway.

"During lockdown, I had a lot of downtime and became obsessed with Jack Martin, who did Jane Fonda's hair," MacDowell shared in an interview Wednesday with Vogue. "I shared those pictures with a lot of people going, 'Hey, I want to do this.' I got a job and very quickly I had to make up my mind about what I was going to do. My managers had actually said to me, 'It's not time.'"

"I said, 'I think you're wrong, and I'm going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It's time because in two years I'm going to be 65. If I don't do it now, I won't have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper!'" she added.

MacDowell recently appeared with her long gray hair on the red carpet during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.

MacDowell said the gray feels "more natural" and makes her feel "more powerful."

"I somehow feel like I look younger because it looks more natural. It's not like I'm trying to hide something," MacDowell told Vogue. "I think that it's a power move, and that's what I kept telling my managers. It's exactly what I need to be doing right here."

"At first I was so cautious. But then once I did it, it was just so clear to me that my instincts were right because I've never felt more powerful. I feel more honest. I feel like I'm not pretending."

MacDowell previously claimed she might color her hair again, but during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" back in February, said she plans on keeping the gray for now.