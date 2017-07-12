'America's Got Talent' winner charged with domestic violence

News reports say "America's Got Talent" winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has been arrested on domestic violence charges in West Virginia.

Murphy was charged Monday with domestic battery and domestic assault after his girlfriend reported he struck her in the face with a golf club, slammed her on the ground and then banged her head into the sidewalk following an argument.

Murphy released a statement saying he defended himself after she attacked him with a golf club and knife, but didn't strike her. He says the argument started after his girlfriend and friends and family "trashed the home."

The criminal complaint stated Murphy and his girlfriend have a 6-month-old child who was present during the incident.

He was released on $3,500 bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.