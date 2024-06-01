'America's Got Talent' judges blown away by middle school janitor's voice, instantly earns Golden Buzzer

"America's Got Talent" kicked off its 19th season with a golden bang.

During the premiere episode of the NBC talent competition show on Tuesday, a 55-year-old janitor and singer Richard Goodall from Indiana took the stage to sing Journey’s "Don’t Stop Believin’" — and the performance earned him the program's Golden Buzzer.

Speaking to host Terry Crews ahead of his audition, Goodall explained how he fell into his career of 23 years and how he landed at the "AGT" audition stage.

"I just belt it out," he said. "Eventually, I was like, I got to find me a job, so I [became] a janitor at Chauncey Rose Middle School, which is only three blocks away from my house."

"The kids would hear me sing, and they tell me that I've got talent," he explained. "That's why I'm here. That's why I got on a plane."

After walking on stage and being introduced to the judges and the crowd, a visibly nervous Goodall told the panel that his performance had "been a long time coming."

"Shake off those nerves," judge Simon Cowell said. "We're here, we're rooting for you."

Goodall instantly captured the audience's attention with his rendition of the Journey tune.

"Richard, you are my hero," Cowell said after his performance.

Fellow judge Howie Mandel said, "You, and maybe because you've been doing it for 23 years, but you just cleaned up."

"I would imagine that every kid that has ever been in a school with you is just screaming," Mandel continued. "I just think you're amazing."

"Richard, Richard, Richard, you knocked me off my feet," judge Heidi Klum said. "I mean, we all had the best time with you up there on that stage. I really, really feel something when I see you up there and hear you up there, and now this is what I'm going to do for you because I love you."

Klum pressed the coveted Golden Buzzer, which sends a contestant directly through to the live shows, and the room lit up as Goodall shed tears of joy.

"It was amazing," said Klum, who ran up to the stage to give Goodall a giant hug. "I can't wait to see what you're going to sing next."

The "AGT" YouTube page was flooded with comments and praise for Goodall.

"I can't express with words how lucky I feel to be able to say that I am one of the kids who always told him how amazing his voice is," one user wrote. "My favorite part of walking through the hallway of Elementary school is hearing this phenomenon."

"This is one of the most deserved golden buzzer I have ever seen," another wrote. "A 50-year-old janitor who seems shy and nervous with a beautiful voice. This is the hope America needs."