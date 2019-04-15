'American Idol' judge Katy Perry 'collapses' on stage after contestant's steamy performance

An "American Idol" contestant's performance apparently got a little too hot and heavy for judge Katy Perry on Sunday night.

The 34-year-old pop star jokingly fainted on stage after watching Uché Ndubizu's steamy rendition of Bruno Mars' "Finesse." In the middle of the song, Ndubizu paused to showcase his epic dance moves as Perry stood up with her hand in the air and her mouth agape.

By the end of Ndubizu's nearly two-minute performance, all three judges were on their feet dancing as the audience clapped along.

'AMERICAN IDOL' JUDGE LUKE BRYAN FLOODED WITH COMPLAINTS ABOUT 'HORRIBLE DECISION' ON SHOW

As he held his final note, Perry was seen fanning herself with a tissue. The singer-songwriter then "collapsed" on a table and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan pretended to perform CPR to resuscitate her while Ndubizu laughed uncontrollably.

"Excuse me, are we allowed to show that performance on television?" asked Perry during the show.

"I mean, whatever happens in this competition just keep swinging. You're going to hit," she continued. "You've come so far ... it's miraculous."

Bryan compared Ndubizu's performance to something he's witnessed at a star-studded event.

"That was like the opening of the best awards show I've ever been to," said Bryan, as Richie repeated, "Ever, ever!"

'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT INSPIRES KATY PERRY TO REVEAL 'SWEET' FIRST ENCOUNTER WITH ORLANDO BLOOM

"Uché, will you please teach me how to dance?" Perry then asked, as Ndubizu, 23, happily accepted the challenge.

"American Idol" fans agreed with the judges — even suggesting that Ndubizu should perform at the next Super Bowl halftime show.

"Uche is from another planet he's SO AMAZING! #AmericanIdol @UcheSings," one Twitter user commented.

"Another Superbowl halftime performance by Uche!!! @AmericanIdol," another added.

"Uche is the definition of finesse. #AmericanIdol," a third wrote.

The official "American Idol" account, sharing a GIF of Ndubizu's spin move, applauded the aspiring singer.

"Aaand... we’re speechless. That was way more than just singing from @UcheSings. THAT is how you make an Idol. #AmericanIdol."

Ndubizu is among Season 17's top 14 performers. He's hoping to make the cut to the top 10, which will be announced live on Monday night.