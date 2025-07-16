'American Idol' murder: police suggest 'no motive' for home invasion suspect who gunned down exec, husband

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ENCINO, Calif. – The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing their investigation into the harrowing murders of Robin Kaye, a longtime "American Idol " music supervisor, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, after they were found dead inside their home on Monday.

LAPD Lieutenant Guy Golan provided an update to Fox News Digital on the next steps in the investigation after the suspect, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, was arrested for double homicide – crimes that at this point in the investigation appear to be random.

"He was arrested from his place of residence. Over near the 19,000 block of Van Owen Street. He was arrested without incident," Golan told Fox News Digital.

"He did not provide any statements at this time, and investigators plan on filing charges for murder against him."

Golan explained that his team is now putting the case together over the next 48 hours to present it to the district attorney's office for further consideration, but at this time, "there's no motive."

"We're still investigating any possible motive. Right now, we have no connection linking the suspect with the victims," Golan added.

Golan pointed out that the suspect was identified through surveillance video, as well as forensic evidence that was at the scene that police had "expedited analysis" on.

Since investigators only had the evidence for "about 26 hours," according to Golan, officers still have to do the "canvassing legwork for additional witnesses" and look through "additional surveillance video."

"We still don't know if the suspect drove to the scene or if he walked or if he took a bus or an Uber… we have a lot of legwork to show the suspect being at the residence, other than simply surveillance video that we recovered from the house. And we have the next 48 hours to do that," Golan told Fox News Digital.

LAPD officials said the double homicide of Kaye and Deluca, who were found with multiple gunshot wounds, appeared to be a random act of violence.

While the motive remains unclear, authorities are continuing to work on piecing together what led to the fatal encounter. Golan emphasized that although detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation, there’s currently no indication the victims were targeted.

"Random violent attacks like this are very scary because if it's a random act, it could happen to anybody… We understand that the community is obviously concerned about what's going on," he told Fox News Digital.

As investigators continue to piece together the details of the double homicide, LAPD officials are still probing whether anything was taken from the Los Angeles mansion.

Golan added that "there [are] no overt signs of burglary such as ransacking or items strewn about the property."

While there were no immediate signs of a burglary, detectives have not ruled out the possibility that something was taken.

"It's possible he did take something but at this time we're unable to ascertain that."

While the murders may have shaken up the Los Angeles community, Golan added one bit of reassurance – that the suspect, Boodarian, is currently behind bars.

"The one silver lining [is] that we were able to take [the suspect] into custody in an expeditious manner. But nobody ever likes hearing about something happening completely unprompted again. We're going to get to the bottom of what happened and why it happened," Golan concluded.

Kaye and Deluca, were found dead inside their home after officers responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. on July 14 for a welfare check in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino. Both victims were 70.

It is believed the murders may have occurred on July 10 after the investigation revealed the LAPD had received two calls that day reporting a possible burglary suspect at the house around 4pm, according to police.

During a news conference yesterday, Golan shared that Kaye and Deluca's Los Angeles mansion is "fortified."

"It has seven, eight-foot-high walls with metal spikes that are welded onto the tips of the walls there. The vehicle gate was closed, also spiked. They had no means of entering via gate code like they did on the date of the welfare check."

"They did request a flyover by our airship, which did happen. There were no signs of forced entry during this flyover. And again, that the suspect entered the property without force and entry," he continued.

"There were no signs of burglary. And regarding what evidence there was in the front porch, it was not visible by air due to the foyer having a kind of cover over it there at the front of the house. So the airship was not able to see what the officers observed during the welfare check."

Kaye, per IMDb records, worked on "American Idol" for over 15 seasons and won multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. Her résumé also includes "Lip Sync Battle" and other major TV productions.