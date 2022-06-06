Amber Heard's sister shares support for actress following Johnny Depp defamation trial verdict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard Henriquez shared a message of support after the actress lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp sued Heard for defamation after the actress wrote an op-ed in 2018 where she referred to herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Although she didn't mention Depp by name, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor claimed the article affected his career.

Despite her loss, Henriquez pledged to keep standing by Heard in a message shared to Instagram.

"I still stand with you, sissy," Henriquez wrote. "Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors. We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless."

Henriquez testified on behalf of Heard during the trial.

"I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side," she continued. "I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side…"

Henriquez accused Depp of hitting her during the now infamous staircase fight that occurred in 2015.

"I’m standing up there with my back to the stairs. That’s when Johnny runs up the stairs," she told jurors of the altercation over Depp's alleged infidelity. "He comes up behind me, strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout don’t hit my f--king sister. She smacks him, lands one."

At that point, Depp grabbed the "Aquaman" actress by the hair and repeatedly punched her in the face, Henriquez said. That's when his security guard allegedly stepped in.

Several witnesses - including Depp and Heard - have given differing accounts of the staircase incident.

Henriquez was living rent-free in one Depp's penthouse apartments at the time but soon moved out after the actor accused her of selling stories about him to the press.

Depp was originally awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $15 million in punitive damages. However, the judge reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 due to Virginia law.

The jury found that a single statement in Heard's countersuit was defamatory and awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.