Amber Heard donates $7M Johnny Depp divorce settlement to children's hospital, charities

Amber Heard stayed true to her word and donated her $7 million divorce settlement from Johnny Depp to charities focused on helping to stop violence against women and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles revealed Monday that the 31-year-old actress donated between $1 million and $5 million sometime during the July 2016 to June 2017 fiscal year.

“On behalf of all the children and families whose lives you have impacted, and everyone at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, we offer our sincere thanks,” the hospital wrote in its 2017 annual report under the “Honor Roll of Donors.”

The rest of the divorce settlement money was divided among charities with “a particular focus to stop violence against women,” People reported. Heard previously said her philanthropic work “centered around medical care, especially women and children.”

It's unclear when Heard made the donations to the other charities.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 after being married for 15 months. The couple met on the set of “The Rum Diary" in 2011. Their ugly split was surrounded by claims that Depp physically and verbally abused Heard. Depp was accused of throwing a cellphone at Heard during a drunken attack.

Heard announced in August she would be donating the money.

“As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves,” Heard said in a statement.