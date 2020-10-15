Ice Cube says CNN canceled scheduled appearance amid fallout from working with Trump

Ice Cube said that CNN canceled a scheduled appearance on “Cuomo Prime Time” on Thursday amid a backlash against the rapper for working with President Trump on his "Platinum Plan" for Black Americans.

“So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth,” Ice Cube tweeted.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear why Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, said he was banned “a few months ago,” but the rapper was in hot water earlier this year for charges of anti-Semitism after sharing an image that appeared to promote a bigoted conspiracy theory.

Trump's proposed “Platinum Plan” would include creating 3 million new jobs in the Black community over the next four years, increasing access to capital by nearly $500 billion and strengthening Trump’s immigration policies to protect American jobs, according to his website.

In his "Contract with Black America," Ice Cube asks politicians for banking, police and prison reform, elimination of all Confederate statues, federal funding of “baby bonds” starting with $1,000 at birth, among other reforms to support the Black community in order to earn the “support of the Black vote.”

Ice Cube was an outspoken critic of Trump before working with him and was forced to defend himself against social media attacks Wednesday after the Trump 2020 Campaign thanked him for working with the president.

“Facts: I put out the [Contract with Black America],” the rapper tweeted. “Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

The backlash started after Trump 2020 adviser Katrina Pierson tweeted, “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan…Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”

CNN’s Bakari Sellers posted that Ice Cube "fell for something shiny" with the Trump campaign.

"Biden has a black agenda & a racial equity agenda," he wrote. "He has a black female VP who will help oversee COVID recovery for a virus which from a health & economic POV devastated black communities. He will appoint a black woman to the SCOTUS."

For some critics, Ice Cube working with the Trump campaign seemed like a far cry from his N.W.A. days, when he was recording songs like "F--- tha Police," which appeared on the group's "Straight Outta Compton" album in 1988.