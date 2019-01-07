Alison Brie responds to claim that Chrissy Metz called her ‘such a b---h’

Alison Brie took to social media Sunday night to set the record straight about her friendship with actress Chrissy Metz.

The “Glow” star said she has “nothing but love” after Metz was accused of calling Brie “such a b---h” during a Golden Globe Awards red carpet interview on Facebook’s pre-show.

“Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!! Rumors can’t keep us down!” Brie wrote in her Instagram stories along with a photo of her and the “This Is Us” star.

Metz was being interviewed on the red carpet when, toward the end, the 38-year-old was asked to help introduce Brie who was gearing up to be interviewed on the other end of the carpet.

"Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?" one of the co-hosts asked Metz to which she replied, "Do I?"

CHRISSY METZ DENIES CALLING ALISON BRIE 'SUCH A B---H' ON GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET

The camera panned to Brie and that's when many fans say they heard Metz say, "she's such a b---h" but others said the words were not easily distinguishable.

Metz later denied making the comment, writing on Twitter: “It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.”

Metz also told People that she’s “so distraught and upset” by the alleged rude comment.

“I don’t speak about anyone like that I don’t speak like that. I love Alison, I follow her,” Metz said. “When I was walking up they said, ‘Do you know Alison,’ and I said, ‘Oh boy, do I.’ I love her.”

Brie told ‘Vanity Fair” reporter Nicole Sperling that she and Metz spoke Sunday on the red carpet and was unaware of the incident.

“But why? I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked,” Brie said.