‘Alaskan Bush People’ star Bear Brown marries Raiven Adams: ‘My heart belongs to her and her alone’

The "Alaskan Bush People" stars have a special reason to celebrate.

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams married on Sunday surrounded by friends and family. The couple share 1 ½-year-old son River.

"It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s an honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife," Bear told People magazine on Monday. "She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone."

According to the outlet, the couple first got engaged in August 2019. Two weeks later, they "made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple," Bear revealed. But one day later, the couple announced that Adams was expecting. By October, they decided to give their relationship another chance. The outlet noted that they would eventually split again, but then in September 2020 the pair reconciled once more after Bear, 34, said he held River, then six months, for the first time.

"I have some awesome news I’d like to share with everyone," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being co-parents we are going to be just parents!"

After the nuptials, Raiven told the outlet that she’s eager for their future as a family.

"[I] was so very happy to have our friends and family that were able to make it," she said about their wedding day. "Bear looked very handsome and I’m very grateful for the family we’ve made."

It’s joyous news for the family who lost their beloved patriarch, Billy Brown, nearly a year ago in Feb. 2021. He appeared in the reality show's first eight seasons as the father of the self-sufficient live-off-the-land family alongside his wife, Ami, per IMDb.

At the time, Bear confirmed that Billy passed away after suffering a seizure at age 68.

Previously, the Brown family relocated to Washington in 2017 after the matriarch was diagnosed with lung cancer so that she could receive treatment. In 2018, the now-58-year-old was told that she was cancer-free.

On River’s first birthday in March, Bear took to Instagram and honored his late father.

"Today is my boy's first Birthday!!!" wrote Bear. "River is officially one year old! I've also taken to calling him Little Billy, in honor of Da, I know without a doubt, my Dad would be proud of me! I will try my hardest to be as good as a dad as he was!"

"Alaskan Bush People" is currently available for streaming on discovery+.

