Jack Osbourne jokes he won't let Ozzy be killed by a virus started by bats

Jack Osbourne joked that he refuses to let a virus started by bats kill his dad, Ozzy Osbourne.

The 34-year-old TV personality was referencing of course the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has forced him and his famous dad to go into lockdown for fear of contracting the potentially deadly virus.

The World Health Organization previously noted that all available evidence points to the fact that COVID-19 likely originated in bats before it became humanity's problem. Jack joked in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight this could be personal for Ozzy.

As many Ozzy fans know, he infamously bit the head off a live bat during a concert in 1982. Now it seems the family is worried about the blow to both Ozzy’s body and ego that would result in him contracting COVID-19.

“Here's the thing, I am not letting a disease started by bats kill my dad. That's not how this is going, OK?" Jack told the outlet. “This is not some giant revenge plot from bats to get my dad back.”

The outlet notes that, while he’s keeping a lighthearted mood, Jack is at a high-risk of contracting coronavirus given his ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. His 71-year-old father, meanwhile, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s earlier this year.

Fortunately, they’re both in lockdown and Jack was able to give a brief update on how he and his dad are handling it.

“I'm doing great, you know. Just been kind of keeping my head down and trying to stay as healthy as possible," he said.

Jack added: "There's like this looming shadow of impending doom, and like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe this is happening.' But then I'm on a really good routine at home. I'm exercising everyday, I'm like being one of those [people]. Trying to do good at home. I’m just not posting about it."

As for his dad, Jack noted that he’s going a little stir-crazy in lockdown and has been watching a bit too much of the news for his son’s liking.

“He's a little depressed because he can't do anything. And he's fallen victim to watching the news all day," Jack shared. “I'm like, 'Dude, turn that crap off. [Watch] a little bit in the morning, a little bit at night. Get the, you know, the broad strokes. But let's unplug the IV of news right now."

