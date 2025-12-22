'Princess Bride' star Mandy Patinkin ‘kept wailing and crying’ after learning of Rob, Michele Reiner’s deaths

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Princess Bride" star Mandy Patinkin recalled breaking down after hearing about the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Patinkin said he "kept wailing and crying," and the only word that came to mind was "inconceivable."

"I heard this news at about 11-something on Sunday night. I was in bed. I was in shock," he said during "Rob Reiner – Scenes From a Life." I didn't sleep at all. I just kept wailing and crying. I didn't know what to do. I didn't know how to process it. I still don't know how to process it, and I'm not looking for how to process it."

"Rob worked hard to try to get me to be the best human being I could be," he added as he became emotional. "One time he said to me, ‘I just wish you could get out of your own way,’ and I haven't been able to achieve that to this day, but I won't quit trying. He cared about my nature. He showed it to me over and over again."

NICK REINER’S DEFENSE ATTORNEY WEIGHS INSANITY PLEA AS MURDER CASE ENTERS DISCOVERY PHASE, LEGAL EXPERT SAYS

Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Dec. 14. Authorities later charged their son, Nick Reiner, with two counts of first-degree murder.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office found Rob and Michele died from multiple sharp-force injuries. Other significant conditions contributed to their deaths, the initial report said.

"I believe that we can connect with Rob and Michele, and every time we’re thinking about this or talking about it or anyone tells a story, he’s here," Patinkin said. "He will not be forgotten."

WATCH ROB REINER MOVIES ON TUBI FOR FREE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Patinkin starred in one of Rob's most famous movies – "The Princess Bride."

"If I had to convince somebody to watch ‘The Princess Bride,’ I would say exactly what Rob said to me when I questioned him," Patinkin said. He recalled Rob telling him, "'It's very simple: Grandpa comes over to his sick grandson to read him a story that says the most important thing in life is true love.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The now 73-year-old actor broke down in tears while remembering how Rob invited the cast out to Los Angeles to watch the rough cut of the iconic fairy tale adventure film.

"We’re sitting there in this screening room, and the film was over, and I said, ‘I never dreamed I would get to be in something like this.’ I didn't even have time to dream, and he made that dream for me," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP