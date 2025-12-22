Expand / Collapse search
Rob Reiner

'Princess Bride' star Mandy Patinkin ‘kept wailing and crying’ after learning of Rob, Michele Reiner’s deaths

Mandy Patinkin starred in Rob Reiner's 'The Princess Bride' as Inigo Montoya

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Rob Schneider honors Rob Reiner's film legacy Video

Rob Schneider honors Rob Reiner's film legacy

Actor Rob Schneider joins 'America's Newsroom' to speak on the legacy of Director Rob Reiner following his murder as new footage is revealed of son Nick Reiner hours before.

"The Princess Bride" star Mandy Patinkin recalled breaking down after hearing about the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Patinkin said he "kept wailing and crying," and the only word that came to mind was "inconceivable."

"I heard this news at about 11-something on Sunday night. I was in bed. I was in shock," he said during "Rob Reiner – Scenes From a Life." I didn't sleep at all. I just kept wailing and crying. I didn't know what to do. I didn't know how to process it. I still don't know how to process it, and I'm not looking for how to process it."

"Rob worked hard to try to get me to be the best human being I could be," he added as he became emotional. "One time he said to me, ‘I just wish you could get out of your own way,’ and I haven't been able to achieve that to this day, but I won't quit trying. He cared about my nature. He showed it to me over and over again."

Rob Reiner kisses Mandy Patinkin on the cheek

Rob Reiner and Mandy Patinkin circa 1980s. (Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images)

Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Dec. 14. Authorities later charged their son, Nick Reiner, with two counts of first-degree murder.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office found Rob and Michele died from multiple sharp-force injuries. Other significant conditions contributed to their deaths, the initial report said.

"I believe that we can connect with Rob and Michele, and every time we’re thinking about this or talking about it or anyone tells a story, he’s here," Patinkin said. "He will not be forgotten."

Rob Reiner who was killed with his wife Michele in a photo from happier times

Rob and Michele Reiner's son was arrested in connection to their deaths. (Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images)

Michele Reiner, Rob Reiner, Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner was arrested hours after the bodies of Rob and Michele Reiner were discovered on Dec. 14. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Patinkin starred in one of Rob's most famous movies – "The Princess Bride."

"If I had to convince somebody to watch ‘The Princess Bride,’ I would say exactly what Rob said to me when I questioned him," Patinkin said. He recalled Rob telling him, "'It's very simple: Grandpa comes over to his sick grandson to read him a story that says the most important thing in life is true love.’"

Mandy Patinkin sits in a chair during the Winter TCA Press Tour

Mandy Patinkin grew emotional, recalling how "The Princess Bride" director Rob Reiner inspired him both personally and professionally. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The now 73-year-old actor broke down in tears while remembering how Rob invited the cast out to Los Angeles to watch the rough cut of the iconic fairy tale adventure film.

"We’re sitting there in this screening room, and the film was over, and I said, ‘I never dreamed I would get to be in something like this.’ I didn't even have time to dream, and he made that dream for me," he said.

