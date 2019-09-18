Adam Cole talks NXT's live TV debut: It's the 'most exciting pro-wrestling that money can buy'

On Sept. 18, "NXT" champion Adam Cole and the rest of the "NXT" roster will be making the move from the WWE Network to the USA Network as part of a two-hour weekly live show. Unofficially dubbed as WWE's third brand, "NXT" has quickly become the alternative to WWE’s flagship shows "RAW" and "Smackdown."

Fox News caught up with the "NXT" champion to talk about WWE’s next big move.

Fox News: How would you define "NXT" for someone who has never watched?

Adam Cole: For someone who has never watched "NXT" before, my best description of what it is, it's like a rock concert roller coaster ride. I know for a fact people who have gone to events before or not gone to a "NXT" event before, they go and they check it out and go, "This is different. I've got to go to another one of these." The energy not only from inside the ring but the fans is just you can't put a price on it. I've said it before. I think the fans are just as much a part of the show as the wrestlers are. You're going to see some of the hardest-hitting, some of the most athletic, most exciting pro-wrestling that money can buy. So it's a blast.

Fox News: How has "NXT" grown from being WWE's developmental brand to now being on a similar level with "RAW" and "Smackdown"?

Cole: "NXT" has grown so much. You know, before people have called it a developmental brand and now without question, it's the third brand of WWE. For me, even for the two years that I've been here it's amazing the development of "NXT" the show and seeing how many more and more people are checking it out.

Fox News: Unlike "RAW" and "Smackdown," who travel weekly for live shows, "NXT" will be based at Full Sail University. How has that partnership helped?

Cole: The relationship with Full Sail University has been great because so many of the people that work there we've built relationships with, so many of the fans who have been coming for years and years and years to Full Sail have again developed this emotional connection with so many of the wrestlers. I think that plays a huge part in the passion that comes out with the fans.

Fox News: How do you feel about "NXT" going head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling [AEW] on the same day?

Cole: You know, obviously with this event on Wednesday and the other promotion has an event on Wednesday, people are going to make comparisons [and] talk about both shows. But I can tell you this — I don't mean to speak for them, but I have a strong feeling this is how they feel because I know "NXT." We're solely focused on making sure that "NXT" is the best possible show that we possibly can. And I'm sure those guys feel the exact same way. So in turn, of course, it's exciting for the wrestling fans. They get to compare. They get to watch both events which is awesome, but they're focused on making sure their show rules. And I know we're focused on making our show rule and in turn again just really exciting for everybody.

Fox News: How has Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, been as a leader for the NXT brand?

Cole: Triple H as a leader for "NXT" has been invaluable. The passion that he has, the love that he has for "NXT" is contagious. You know, our entire roster, a big part of the reason that all of us are so passionate about what the brand is, is because of him. He shows up to work every single time in "NXT" just again focused. So ready to make sure that this show is as awesome as it possibly can be....we couldn't ask for a better leader.