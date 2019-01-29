Actor John Fugelsang condemns Christian Trump supporters as 'illiterate about Jesus' teachings'

Actor John Fugelsang sounded off on President Trump and his supporters after the president shared a tweet advocating for teaching Bible literacy classes in public schools.

The actor, known for roles in “Coyote Ugly” and “Girl on the Train” took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a tweet from the president’s account.

“Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great!” Trump wrote.

Fugelsang responded to the tweet with a fiery rebuke of Christian people that maintain their support for Donald Trump and even went as far as to call their faith into question.

“The only reason you’re president is that 62 million self-described Christians were completely illiterate about Jesus’ teaching,” he wrote. “Every time Trump mentions the Bible and angel coughs up blood.”

Fugelsang typically posts more liberal-leaning political opinions on his Twitter page. As a result, many of the comments to his impassioned tweet were in support of his point of view. However, he took the time to respond to one critic, doubling down on his assertion that Trump is not the Bible scholar he claims to be.

“Self described comedian @johnfugelsang wants to be the nation’s authority on Christianity? So voting Hillary is following Christ teachings? If u knew JESUS teachings you’d know politicians haven’t followed them. We voted for a potus not pastor. Your twitter bible study is a fail!” one user wrote.

Fugelsang responded saying, “Please name one teaching of Christ Trump campaigned on or fought for legislatively. One. I can name dozens that you've rejected by supporting DT, you only have to name one. Just one. This will involve actually reading the Gospels.”

Trump is referencing a recent push by lawmakers in six states, backed largely by Christian groups, to offer students the option to study the Bible in school. Supporters say learning the basics of the Bible is an important part of American history -- and students should not be denied learning its tenets just because someone might be offended.

Trump has largely positioned himself as a Christian politician, surrounding himself with people like Mike Pence, who recently called for the “criticism of Christian education in America” to stop.