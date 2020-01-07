Aaron Hernandez documentary from Netflix debuts first full-length trailer

Netflix debuted the first full-length trailer for its upcoming true-crime documentary about the life and crimes of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant dropped the first trailer for “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” a three-part documentary series set to premiere on Jan. 15 covering the puzzling sports figure from his early days as a high school football big shot to his eventual suicide while behind bars for murder.

Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 of the killing of Odin L. Lloyd. Two years later, the former New England Patriots tight end was found hanging from a bedsheet attached to a window in his prison cell.

The trailer promises that the documentary series will dive deep into the abundance of opportunity his talent afforded him, including a $40 million contract with the New England Patriots. However, it will also shine a light on the darker side of his life, including issues with drugs, a troubled and violent family life, as well as the eventual murder of his future brother-in-law.

According to E! News, Hernandez’s fiancee and mother of his daughter previously cast doubt on his cause of death, despite the medical examiner deeming the 27-year-old’s death a suicide. The documentary will reportedly dive into those details, as well as his suicide note and markings of “John 3:16” that were reportedly written on his head and cell wall.

Hernandez died while serving life without parole for the murder. He had been previously acquitted of committing a double murder in 2012.

In three seasons with the Patriots, Hernandez joined Rob Gronkowski to form one of the most potent tight end duos in NFL history. In 2011, his second season, Hernandez caught 79 passes for 910 yards and seven touchdowns to help the team reach the Super Bowl, and he was rewarded with his Patriots contract.

But the Patriots released him in 2013, shortly after he was arrested in the killing of Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

