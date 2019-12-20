Aaron Hernandez documentary from Netflix releases first teaser trailer about the late NFL player

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming true crime documentary about former NFL player Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction and suicide.

Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 of the killing of Odin L. Lloyd. Two years later, the former New England Patriots tight end was found hanging from a bed sheet attached to a window in his cell. The drama around the troubled figure is the subject of Netflix’s “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” set for release on the streaming service on Jan. 15.

AARON HERNANDEZ'S ATTORNEY SAYS IN NEW DOCU-SERIES EX-NFL PLAYER'S 'FINAL DAYS WERE HAPPY DAYS'

"My whole body's shaking right now," he says in an audio recording in the teaser.

“What happened?” a female voice responds.

“You know my temper,” he says, ominously.

EX-NFL STAR AARON HERNANDEZ'S MURDER CONVICTION REINSTATED NEARLY TWO YEARS AFTER SUICIDE

According to E! News, Hernandez’s fiancee and mother of his daughter previously cast doubt on his cause of death, despite the medical examiner deeming the 27-year-old’s death a suicide. The documentary will reportedly dive into those details as well as his suicide note and markings of “John 3:16” that were reportedly written on his head and cell wall.

Hernandez died while serving life without parole for the murder and had been previously acquitted of committing a double murder in 2012.

In three seasons with the Patriots, Hernandez joined Rob Gronkowski to form one of the most potent tight end duos in NFL history. In 2011, his second season, Hernandez caught 79 passes for 910 yards and seven touchdowns to help the team reach the Super Bowl, and he was rewarded with a $40 million contract.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the Patriots released him in 2013, shortly after he was arrested in the killing of Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.