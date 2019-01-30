Patriots star Rob Gronkowski's suggestive remark to female reporter draws backlash

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski drew backlash Tuesday after making a sexually suggestive remark to a female reporter during Super Bowl Media Day.

Gronkowski, 29, was asked what were the chances he would return next season after playing in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

“You guys know my favorite number. You know what I’m talking about. She knows what number I’m talking about,” Gronkowski said as he pointed to a female reporter. “Ask her. That’s the answer.”

He then tried to break down his answer with a math problem, according to the New York Post.

“I’ll give you a math problem: What’s six times nine plus six plus nine?” he said.

Many in attendance seemed stunned by Gronkowski’s comments -- and some expressed their displeasure.

“That one is a crossing the line. I think there has been a pass that's been given to Rob Gronkowski for a really long time,” New York City radio host Maggie Gray said on WFAN. “I think part of the pass that he gets comes with the fact he is doing this and really doesn't have anything in his past or in his private life that would indicate he actually has an issue. It just seems like an act.”

Gray's co-host, former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott, also appeared to be offended by the tight end’s comment.

“Workplace etiquette, right?” he said. “He has to understand that this is business time, it's workplace time, that you can't go that route. It's not the time or the place.”

A Twitter user asked if the episode would have “a lasting impact.”

“if you REALLY want the #MeToo movement to have a second wave that will have a lasting impact? Suspend @RobGronkowski for what he said to the female reporter about what his favorite number is. Great football player, complete idiot, not cool. Apologize or don’t play,” the person wrote.

Gronkowski has been making the same joke for a while, including a more cringe-worthy version at the Daytona 500 auto race in 2017. It appears some are not too happy about it this time.