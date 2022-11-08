Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin mourns singer’s death: ‘Worst day of my life’

After Aaron Carter’s tragic death on Saturday, his fiancée Melanie Martin is speaking out after learning the terrible news.

"My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancée Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin shared with People.

"He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

On Saturday, Fox News Digital confirmed through a source that Carter was found dead in his home in California. The Sheriff’s Department responded to a medical rescue call from Carter’s confirmed residence.

Martin and Carter shared an 11-month-old son named Prince. She revealed she is finding strength for her son following the death of his father.

"I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son," Martin continued, according to the media outlet.

She expressed she was "devastated" by Carter’s sudden death.

Carter reportedly had a complicated relationship with Martin, who he ultimately had his only child with.

The 30-year-old Bulgaria-born model and OnlyFans content creator took to her social media accounts to mourn her loss.

In her recent post, Martin shared a series of videos of the late "I Want Candy" singer with texts that read "Remember Aaron, Miss you so incredibly much," with a broken heart emoji.

"There are so many thoughts in my head right now. I miss my fiancée so much and hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room. My love you were taken too soon from the world," Martin captioned.

"These are some great healthy moments we had together and i will cherish them forever. God only made one of you and i was lucky enough to have met the love of my life. There's no one I’ll ever be with again i always told you that you are the only one for me for life. I am no ready to let you go but God has decided that he wanted to show you a better place. RIP My baby love."