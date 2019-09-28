Aaron Carter shows off huge face tattoo amid family drama

Despite major family controversy, Aaron Carter debuted a massive face tattoo on Saturday.

In one of two pics of the tat, Carter, 31, admired his new facial ink in the mirror while sporting some new bling.

“@johnnydangandco you’re the greatest in the game everyone needs to know and they will after THIS PIECE,” he wrote, thanking the jeweler.

In another photo, Carter removed his shirt while declaring himself, “THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME.”

The new ink and bling come amid family drama for the performer, as he recently claimed his deceased sister molested him as a child. His older brother, Nick Carter, 39, and twin sister Angel have also taken a restraining order out against him after claiming the “Sooner Or Later” artist confessed to harboring intentions of killing his pregnant wife and unborn child.

On Friday, Aaron tweeted, “I WILL be showing up to court for my sister, Angel’s case against me. But I will not be going for my brother, Nick. I don’t care if he has a restraining order against me, I will never see or speak to him again or the rest of my family.”

On a lighter note for the Carter family, the Backstreet Boy shared an adorable photo with son Oden on Saturday, hinting that his wife, Lauren Kitt, may have given birth to their second child.

