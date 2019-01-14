’90 Day Fiance’ star says she’s been hospitalized for kidney failure

A reality TV star on Sunday announced that she was found unresponsive inside her home and rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute kidney failure due to lupus.

Ashley Martson, a star on TLC’s "90 Day Fiance," posted a photo of herself where she appeared to be sleeping in a hospital bed connected to IVs. She said she will be moved to another hospital better equipped to deal with her specific needs.

"I will not let this beat me," she posted. "I know I'm strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids."

The causes of lupus are unknown. Symptoms can include bloody or foamy urine, unexplained weight gain, high blood pressure or swelling in the legs, ankles or around the eyes.

Patients with lupus who face kidney failure have two main options, according to the National Kidney Foundation. The patient could be treated with dialysis or have a kidney transplant.

Selena Gomez, the singer, had a kidney transplant due to lupus in 2017.