‘80s supermodel Carol Alt, 63, reveals her weight loss secrets for the New Year

Carol Alt is revealing her secrets to getting in shape for 2024.

The ‘80s supermodel, who recently joined OnlyFans, shared some tips and tricks to kick off any weight loss goals following the holiday season.

"Protein loading earlier in the day will make me feel more full," the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl told DailyMail.com on Monday.

'80S SUPERMODEL CAROL ALT ON AGING, HOW NOT TO 'BREAK DOWN LIKE AN OLD CAR'

The 63-year-old noted that starting the day with a protein-packed shake will keep you feeling full longer during the day. And right before heading out, Alt likes to fill up on fruit, so she doesn’t feel the need to snack, especially when at a festive get-together with pals.

"The earlier protein loads me up, and the fruit tops me off," said Alt. "That way I don’t overeat. Sometimes I might make it a fruit slushy or a fresh juice right before I leave."

According to the outlet, Alt said staying hydrated also prevents her from mindlessly overeating, especially when she’s out at night.

"I drink water throughout the evening because it fills me up and keeps me hydrated," she explained. "Putting a lemon or lime in it also makes me feel like I’m drinking something, so people don’t keep trying to give me something because I am empty-handed."

"… If you must drink alcohol, cut your drink with seltzer spritzers, tonic water, or just cut your alcohol with water so that you get the flavor but not the calories," Alt advised.

And whenever you do want to enjoy a snack, pile up on the veggies, the Vogue pinup suggested.

"If I’m going to a friend’s house, I always bring something that I know I can eat," said Alt. "So that I’m eating with everyone else… carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers. They’re tasty. You have to keep going back and picking at it, or you can carry a plate around while you’re mingling. You can eat it with your hands; you don’t have to wield a knife and fork encumbering you. Lemon, cold pressed olive oil and salt as a dip is healthy as well."

Alt told the outlet that a common mistake people tend to make in maintaining their weight loss goals is not getting enough shut-eye.

"Funny thing is I always feel hungry when I’m tired," said Alt. "So if you take a nap in the afternoon before you go out… that can help as well. [And] doing a small workout daily keeps your hunger down. Never deprive yourself, but aim for the healthy stuff. Eating [a] minimal amount, so you can get the test, but not overeating."

Alt has appeared in more than 700 magazines throughout her decades-long career. She scored the SI Swimsuit cover in 1982 after being photographed by John G. Zimmerman in Kenya. Alt was hailed as "The Next Million Dollar Face" by Life Magazine and soon after, Playboy came calling, crowning her "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World."

Back in July, Alt told the outlet that a raw food diet and committing to consistent exercise have been her secrets to looking and feeling youthful.

Alt went raw in 1996, Page Six previously reported. She has since written several books about the diet’s "life-changing benefits."

The diet is known for consisting of natural, less-altered ingredients. According to Women’s Health magazine, the foods are cooked below 118 degrees Fahrenheit. The outlet noted the foods include fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, extra-virgin olive oil and raw coconut oil. The raw food diet cuts down on processed ingredients and instead boosts more fruits and veggies.

Alt previously told Parade magazine she eats "clean, organic, unprocessed food."

In 2020, Page Six reported that Alt follows a no-nonsense workout routine. She alternates between using a Pilates PRO chair and a Core 46 machine. She also cycles in the sauna, jumps on a trampoline, lifts weights, and does lunges and squats. Parade magazine also reported Alt likes Yogalates, a combination of yoga and Pilates, as well as cardio.

On her website, Alt said she preaches "eating 75 to 95% raw." She consumes grass-fed meat and fresh fish that are not farm-raised.

"Seventeen years ago I lived on Afrin, Tums and Tylenol, to name a few of the over-the-counter drugs that I wouldn't leave home without," Alt wrote. "Today I take none. When people ask me how I did it, all I say is that I changed my diet. When I say I went raw, that's where I lose them. They get all flustered and frustrated and tell me they can't be as disciplined as I am."

"The amazing thing about my change of diet to raw was that I was able to eat more, I was never hungry, I was never feeling bad, and I always had energy," she shared. "And today raw is everywhere! Once you know what to look for, you will be shocked at how readily available, delicious and healing it is."

Back in 2017, Alt explained to Fox News Digital what compelled her to revamp her lifestyle.

"I have to say it started out as a vanity thing," she said at the time. "I was on a shoot, I was 34–35 years old. There was a 22-year-old model… The whole set just gravitated toward her because she had this energy and exuberance for life. She was jumping around and having a good time... she put me to shame. She really did. I just watched her in fascination."

"I wasn’t angry or jealous of her," she shared. "... But I was thinking, 'How did I go from that… to feeling so tired, bloated and ugly? I’m hiding behind rocks and I don’t want to be here. What happened?' I started researching, and I started praying because I realized there was something that was happening."

"I tried everything," Alt admitted. "I tried the Beverly Hills diet, but I was throwing up frozen blueberries because it was disgusting… It was horrible. I tried not eating – all not good for me."

According to Alt, it was a friend who suggested the raw food diet. And after giving it a shot, she began to feel good about herself again.

"All those things that ailed me, I didn’t think about anymore," she insisted. "Like heartburn, headaches, sinuses, infection – I’ve never been bothered by them again. It was almost an immediate relief from those issues. We’re not being told all of these are related to food. We’re just told, 'Buy a pill.' Changing my diet was all I needed to do."