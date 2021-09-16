Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

8 head-turning celebrity outfits

Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and more celebrities have left fans stunned with outfit choices in the past

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Doja Cat made headlines Sunday after she had six outfit changes throughout the 2021 MTV VMAs.

However, the number of outfit changes isn't what had people talking. The 25-year-old musician started off the night in an outfit designed by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Things quickly escalated as she donned a worm-looking costume, a dress while wearing a chair on her head and an interesting pair of shoes to end the night.

DOJA CAT

The star wore a number of conversation-sparking pieces; a worm dress, a Vivienne Westwood chair accessory and claw shoes designed by AVAVAV.

While Doja Cat looked comfortable in her looks, her stylist revealed she almost didn't go through with the worm look, designed by Thom Brown.

"Well, it's funny 'cause [Doja] at first was like, 'I'm obsessed with this. I want to wear it.' And then the day before the show, she got a little nervous and she was like, 'I don't know if it's right,'" Brett Alan Nelson told Entertainment Tonight. "And then we got to show day and I was like, 'We have to do this look.' And she's like, 'I know, it's perfect.' And this is another one of those looks like the chair hat. Like Thom Browne is another designer that can do such beautiful art as clothing." 

    Doja Cat speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

    Doja Cat accepts an award during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

    Doja Cat, winner of Best Collaboration and Best Art Direction, poses during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Doja Cat isn't the only celebrity to wear head-turning outfits while attending a red carpet event.

Take a look:

BJORK

Musician Bjork was ridiculed for her fashion choice to the 2001 Academy Awards. The star wore a now-iconic swan dress designed by Marjan Pejoski.

Bjork has revealed that the outfit was not worn as a PR stunt but as a tribute to Busby Berkeley, a film director.

"I don't watch many Hollywood films, and being from Iceland, it's pretty accidental what gets over there," Bjork has said about the outfit, according to W Magazine. "Most Hollywood films that I watch are Busby Berkeley musicals and—what's that movie called with all the swimming? Esther Williams, that sort of thing, so I thought it'd be very appropriate to wear a swan."

"I guess they don't do those things anymore, right? But it was a tribute to Busby Berkeley and that sort of elegance."

Bjork at the arrivals at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California in 2001.

Bjork at the arrivals at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California in 2001. (Photo by Mirek Towski/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

RIHANNA

Rihanna turned heads in an abstract dress while attending the 2017 Met Gala. The musician donned a Comme des Garçons creation that featured floral-printed fabrics arranged and sculpted like petals of a flower.

Rihanna attends the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Rihanna attends the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

LADY GAGA

Lady Gaga made headlines in 2010 as she accepted the award for video of the year at the MTV VMAs wearing a dress seemingly made of meat. The gown was designed by Franc Fernandez and was Lady Gaga's contribution to her protest against the military's "don't ask, don't tell" policy.

"It's certainly no disrespect to anyone that's vegan or vegetarian," Gaga told Ellen DeGeneres in a post-show interview at the time.

"As you know, I'm the most judgment-free human being on the Earth," she explained. "It has many interpretations, but for me this evening it's [saying], 'If we don't stand up for what we believe in, if we don't fight for our rights, pretty soon we're going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones.'"

Singer Lady Gaga accepts the Video of the Year award onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Singer Lady Gaga accepts the Video of the Year award onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

RITA ORA

Rita Ora walked the 2017 MTV EMAs red carpet in a white bathrobe and matching hair towel. The look was designed by the menswear brand Palomo Spain. 

Ora accessorized her look with diamond jewelry.

Rita Ora attends the MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England.

Rita Ora attends the MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)

KATY PERRY

Katy Perry went above and beyond for the "Camp" theme at the 2019 Met Gala.

Perry wore a bedazzled cheeseburger as a dress to an after-party. The "Teenage Dream" singer's look even involved a toothpick headpiece. The entire look was designed by Moschino. 

Katy Perry attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Katy Perry attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images via Getty Images)

BILLY PORTER

Billy Porter also adhered to the theme of the 2019 Met Gala. The actor wowed as a "Sun God" wearing a bejeweled catsuit and 10-foot wings. The impressive look was designed by The Blonds.

The "Cinderella" actor was even carried into the event on an Egyptian litter by six shirtless men.

Billy Porter arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Billy Porter arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

LIZZY GARDINER

Lizzy Gardiner turned heads as she showed up to the 1995 Academy Awards wearing a dress made entirely out of expired gold American Express cards.

The Australian designer wore the dress as she accepted the Oscar for best costume design.

Lizzy Gardiner attends the Academy Awards in 1995.

Lizzy Gardiner attends the Academy Awards in 1995. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

