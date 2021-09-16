8 head-turning celebrity outfits

Doja Cat made headlines Sunday after she had six outfit changes throughout the 2021 MTV VMAs.

However, the number of outfit changes isn't what had people talking. The 25-year-old musician started off the night in an outfit designed by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Things quickly escalated as she donned a worm-looking costume, a dress while wearing a chair on her head and an interesting pair of shoes to end the night.

DOJA CAT

The star wore a number of conversation-sparking pieces; a worm dress, a Vivienne Westwood chair accessory and claw shoes designed by AVAVAV.

While Doja Cat looked comfortable in her looks, her stylist revealed she almost didn't go through with the worm look, designed by Thom Brown.

"Well, it's funny 'cause [Doja] at first was like, 'I'm obsessed with this. I want to wear it.' And then the day before the show, she got a little nervous and she was like, 'I don't know if it's right,'" Brett Alan Nelson told Entertainment Tonight. "And then we got to show day and I was like, 'We have to do this look.' And she's like, 'I know, it's perfect.' And this is another one of those looks like the chair hat. Like Thom Browne is another designer that can do such beautiful art as clothing."

Doja Cat isn't the only celebrity to wear head-turning outfits while attending a red carpet event.

Take a look:

BJORK

Musician Bjork was ridiculed for her fashion choice to the 2001 Academy Awards. The star wore a now-iconic swan dress designed by Marjan Pejoski.

Bjork has revealed that the outfit was not worn as a PR stunt but as a tribute to Busby Berkeley, a film director.

"I don't watch many Hollywood films, and being from Iceland, it's pretty accidental what gets over there," Bjork has said about the outfit, according to W Magazine. "Most Hollywood films that I watch are Busby Berkeley musicals and—what's that movie called with all the swimming? Esther Williams, that sort of thing, so I thought it'd be very appropriate to wear a swan."

"I guess they don't do those things anymore, right? But it was a tribute to Busby Berkeley and that sort of elegance."

RIHANNA

Rihanna turned heads in an abstract dress while attending the 2017 Met Gala. The musician donned a Comme des Garçons creation that featured floral-printed fabrics arranged and sculpted like petals of a flower.

LADY GAGA

Lady Gaga made headlines in 2010 as she accepted the award for video of the year at the MTV VMAs wearing a dress seemingly made of meat. The gown was designed by Franc Fernandez and was Lady Gaga's contribution to her protest against the military's "don't ask, don't tell" policy.

"It's certainly no disrespect to anyone that's vegan or vegetarian," Gaga told Ellen DeGeneres in a post-show interview at the time.

"As you know, I'm the most judgment-free human being on the Earth," she explained. "It has many interpretations, but for me this evening it's [saying], 'If we don't stand up for what we believe in, if we don't fight for our rights, pretty soon we're going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones.'"

RITA ORA

Rita Ora walked the 2017 MTV EMAs red carpet in a white bathrobe and matching hair towel. The look was designed by the menswear brand Palomo Spain.

Ora accessorized her look with diamond jewelry.

KATY PERRY

Katy Perry went above and beyond for the "Camp" theme at the 2019 Met Gala.

Perry wore a bedazzled cheeseburger as a dress to an after-party. The "Teenage Dream" singer's look even involved a toothpick headpiece. The entire look was designed by Moschino.

BILLY PORTER

Billy Porter also adhered to the theme of the 2019 Met Gala. The actor wowed as a "Sun God" wearing a bejeweled catsuit and 10-foot wings. The impressive look was designed by The Blonds.

The "Cinderella" actor was even carried into the event on an Egyptian litter by six shirtless men.

LIZZY GARDINER

Lizzy Gardiner turned heads as she showed up to the 1995 Academy Awards wearing a dress made entirely out of expired gold American Express cards.

The Australian designer wore the dress as she accepted the Oscar for best costume design.

