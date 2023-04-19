'1923' star Helen Mirren was ‘so excited' to film bedroom scenes with Harrison Ford

Helen Mirren had to "pretend to be cool" when she was told to hop into bed with Harrison Ford while filming the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923."

During a panel for the 2023 Awards Season Screening Series with TheWrap, Mirren was joined by co-stars Brandon Sklenar and Aminah Nieves to tell stories from filming the first season.

"He’s amazing. He really is," Mirren gushed. "The stature he’s held, as a major, humongous movie star, all that time, at the same time as somebody who doesn’t love the limelight. He has this interior quality to him."

Mirren and Ford first worked together in 1986 on "The Mosquito Coast."

"He’s come to a place where he can be easy with other actors," Mirren continued. "It’s immensely generous and incredibly professional. Not remotely spoiled movie star, at all. I genuinely love him. If I wasn’t married …"

Mirren then parlayed into a scene from "1923" where the stars' characters, Jacob and Cara Dutton, were in bed together.

"I had to be in the bed with him, you know. I’m dressed up to here," she said. "But I’m lying there and I’m thinking, ‘I’m in bed with Harrison Ford.’ I was so excited, I can’t tell you. I had to pretend to be cool. Don’t tell him. Promise me," Mirren teased.

Ford appears to share a similar fondness for Mirren. In February, he admitted that he thinks the actress is "still sexy."

A photo of Mirren seen lying on top of Ford in the 1986 film "Mosquito Coast" was brought out during "The Late Show" and caused a commotion in the audience at the time.

When Ford was asked if he had ever made out with Mirren, he gave a coy smile.

"It's been remarkable to watch her. There's a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do ... Dame Helen Mirren," Ford said, referring to her role in "1923."

A second season of the hit spinoff of series is in the works.