This bestselling UV-protection shirt just dropped to $8 on Amazon — an all-time low

Whether you're heading to the beach or shopping for Father's Day, this Amazon-favorite UPF 50 shirt is a worthwhile purchase that's hard to pass up. Aside from its incredibly affordable $8 sale price (an all-time low), this lightweight shirt is known for its quick-dry fabric and built-in sun protection, making it a practical and budget-friendly pick for spring and summer.

Original price: $29.99

Price-tracking data shows this sun protection shirt rarely drops below $10. It briefly hit its all-time low of $8 in early April before climbing to $14.99 for much of mid-April and May. The price most recently fell back to $8, but given its recent price fluctuations, the deal may not last long.

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This shirt stands out for several reasons. The UPF 50 protection helps shield your skin while you tackle yard work, spend a day fishing or work on outdoor projects. Despite the long sleeves, the lightweight fabric helps keep you cool and wicks away moisture. It also has a tag-free collar and hidden seams to avoid any irritation and chafing.

"Excellent fit for taller men (2XL is [a] proper 2XL — no ‘bod sack,' no short sleeves)," one pleased reviewer wrote. "[It's] light, high quality, breathable and sturdy material. Great to swim in."

Original price: $29.99

This UV-protection shirt comes in over 20 colors and you can even buy it in pairs. It's such a hit on Amazon that over 1,000 sold in the past month alone.

"Long sleeve wicking is perfect for boat days," another reviewer explained. "I don't have to think about sunscreen on my torso… This shirt fits comfortably. Not too tight or loose for workouts or working outside."

The sizing does seem to vary a bit between buyers, though, with one stating: "[It] runs on the bigger [and] baggier side. The sleeves are nice and long." Despite the fit, the buyer found it "comfy, lightweight [and] pretty much exactly what I was looking for."

Grab this No. 1 best-selling UPF 50 shirt now while it's at its lowest price ever!

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