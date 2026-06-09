Rhode Island teacher who called slain Charlie Kirk 'garbage' honored in high school yearbook

A Rhode Island high school teacher who sparked outrage after referring to slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk as "garbage" following his assassination has been honored in the school's 2026 yearbook, reigniting criticism over the educator's comments and the school's response.

Shortly after Kirk’s public assassination on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during his "American Comeback Tour," Benjamin Fillo, a social studies teacher at Barrington High School in Rhode Island, posted a video online saying that Kirk "hated the LGBTQ community" and "hated women’s rights."

Fillo, who was placed on administrative leave after his video post, also said in a video that Kirk "thought he proved how tough he was with his words ... What a piece of garbage. Look what happens ... Bye, Charlie!"

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Fillo subsequently returned to teaching on Dec. 1 despite having violated the district’s social media policy, interim Superintendent Bob Mitchell of Barrington Public Schools said in an email obtained by Fox News Digital.

The yearbook recognition comes months after the teacher's remarks about Kirk circulated online, drawing backlash and criticism.

The recognition reads, in part, "Any student at BHS who has the opportunity to learn from you should consider themselves fortunate. If we've taken away anything from our time with you, it's an understanding of what good can come from approaching life with the same effervescence and dedication that you bring to every class you teach. If we had to ask for one last lesson, however, it would be on how to dress as fly as the one and only fashion icon of BHS."

The dedication was signed by "Karthik and Nachi on behalf of the Class of 2026," and in a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Barrington Public Schools said the dedication is determined by the senior class.

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"The Barrington High School yearbook dedication is voted on exclusively by the senior class as part of the student-led production of the yearbook," the spokesperson said. "As we celebrate the Class of 2026 and the conclusion of another successful school year, our focus remains on recognizing the accomplishments, growth, and contributions of our students."

Heather and Jarrod Ryan, who have a son at Barrington High School, told Fox News Digital that they are "deeply disappointed by the selection of a teacher who has openly promoted political violence against a specific party."

"This stands in stark contrast to the values of integrity and respect we uphold," they added. "The dedication on the yearbook would have been better suited for the retiring vice principal, who has spent many hours, many days, and a long time with the kids and the community, earning high accolades and deep respect."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Fillo for comment but did not immediately receive a response.