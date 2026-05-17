Viral boy band insists it's real as immigration fight puts internet fame to government test

A viral boy band born online is trying to prove it's more than an internet stunt, not just to their fans, but to U.S. immigration officials.

After a packed New York City show, Evan Papier, Anthony Key and Zachary Sobania of the famous TikTok group known as Boy Throb told Fox News Digital that their quest to bring bandmate Darshan Magdum from India to America is far more serious than a viral bit.

Boy Throb, a pop outfit that boasts 1.3 million followers on TikTok and 916,000 on Instagram, has made it its mission to win a Grammy. The group's social media pages are full of videos of the members singing and dancing to covers of popular songs, plus a few originals, as well as immigration updates set to familiar tracks.

They typically appear wearing pink tracksuits and bright yellow sneakers, with Magdum joining the videos via green screen or a cutaway.

DRUMMER DETAINED BY CBP BEFORE FLIGHT TO EUROPE FOR BAND'S TOUR

But before Boy Throb brings home the golden gramophone, they want to ensure Magdum can join the others on U.S. soil. Known for posting covers of American radio hits in front of a green screen, Magdum submitted his petition for an O-1 nonimmigrant visa and was met with a request for evidence (RFE), an official notice stating that his application needed clarification before a final decision can be made.

The band wrote the song "Number One Boy," which it called a "love letter to America," in response. Other releases include the breezy "Can't Stop The Throb" and the anti-bullying anthem "Finger." But to prove their fans were real, the members wanted to bring their performance off social media and into the real world, they said.

Thus, "Throbchella presented by Air," in collaboration with Air Creative Operations platform, was born, in a bid to prove to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that they are a legitimate musical ensemble, the boys told Fox News Digital. It was their second-ever live show — their first was at a nursing home.

The group's fans, known as "throbbers" or the "throb mob," filled Manhattan's Bowery Ballroom to capacity at the free-to-enter Throbchella in mid-May.

"They're waiting for further evidence from us that we're a real band. Do you need that line to go any farther to get further evidence?" Papier said, referencing the line of throbbers wrapped all the way around the block before and during the show.

DOCTORS WARN OF ‘LOOKSMAXXING’ DANGERS AFTER INFLUENCER’S LIVESTREAM EMERGENCY

"That was the idea, you know, putting this show together. It was to prove that we're a real band, and we had yet to prove that," said Key.

"Everything was kind of social media-based, and it's like, 'You know what, let's go to New York City, the home of immigration, and let's put on a show.'"

The O-1 visa is intended "for the individual who possesses extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, or who has a demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry and has been recognized nationally or internationally for those achievements," according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Fox News Digital reached out to USCIS for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

USCIS is not the only group Boy Throb is trying to convince of its legitimacy; many fans remain skeptical as well. The humor resulting from the combination of apparent authenticity, slick social media editing and a compelling mission has prompted speculation among onlookers about the band's true origin.

Fans on Reddit and other social media sites theorize that Boy Throb may be propped up by someone established within the industry, like content creator Anthony Po or comedian Nathan Fielder.

The boys say they're genuine in their pursuit. The insinuation that Boy Throb is some sort of plant directly harms their mission to prove their legitimacy to the government, Sobania said.

DHS OPEN TO DUCK DYNASTY PRODUCER'S PITCH FOR IMMIGRANT-BASED REALITY SHOW: 'HAPPY TO REVIEW'

"It's honestly kind of offensive, but we understand that there's going to be all kinds of speculation," Key added.

"The authenticity is here with us, and it's something that you can see in all our faces and our performances when we're on stage," Papier said.

"It feels like we're in the pop star life right now. I don't think we've realized it ourselves somewhat until right now, like, that we're really making it," he continued.

He expressed pride in his bandmates for pushing through scrutiny from many sources. "I just can't believe we've gotten to here today. And I can't wait to see where we go next."

Asked whether they had given any thought to how the dynamic might change if Boy Throb achieves their goal of bringing Darshan to the U.S., the boys acknowledged that it might take some getting used to.

"I do get worried about that stuff," Papier said. "And I think we have built such a great rapport in person that we know if we're going to be honest, it's going to take a second for us to adjust in person to working together, singing together, dancing together. But we know that it's gonna work. It just takes time."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just want to say that when he does get here — not if, when — when he gets into America to join us here, we want to make sure that he's welcome. I don't ever want him to feel that he's like the other guy," Key said.

"He is a brother with us, even though we haven't even met him personally," he added. "He's such an awesome guy, and I know that he is going to put 110% in, how we all do."