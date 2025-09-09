Texas lawmaker slams Texas A&M after student allegedly removed from class for challenging transgender lesson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas state representative is speaking out after a Texas A&M student was allegedly removed from a class for questioning transgender-related course content.

"After serving under President Trump, I was shocked after I got elected in ‘21 to learn that Texas government might be the biggest funder of DEI and LGBTQ indoctrination in America," Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, R., told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Texans are being taxed out of their homes, and their money is being weaponized against them, their values and their children," Harrison added. "Texas should be leading the fight against leftist indoctrination, not subsidizing it. The liberal president of Texas A&M must be fired and all DEI and LGBTQ indoctrination defunded."

In a post Monday on X, Harrison shared video of what he said showed a Texas A&M student being removed from class after objecting to transgender content.

"Caught on tape: Texas A&M student kicked out of class after objecting to transgender indoctrination... and A&M president defends ‘LGBTQ Studies,’" he wrote.

In his X post, Harrison included a video recorded by a female student who interrupted the lecturer and asked if it was legal to be teaching gender ideology, citing former President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Fox News Digital reached out to Texas A&M University for comment and was referred to a statement from university President Mark A. Welsh III, who addressed the controversy in a post Monday on Texas A&M’s X account.

"I learned this afternoon that key leaders in the College of Arts and Sciences approved plans to continue teaching course content that was not consistent with the course’s published description," Welsh said. "As a result, I directed the provost to remove the dean and department head from their administrative positions, effective immediately."

"Our students use the published information in the course catalog to make important decisions about the courses they take in pursuit of their degrees. If we allow different course content to be taught from what is advertised, we let our students down. When it comes to our academic offerings, we must keep our word to our students and to the state of Texas."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott , R., who on Tuesday posted on X that the professor should be fired.

Harrison said in a letter to Abbott that a Texas A&M student whistleblower provided his office with video evidence of being removed from a children’s literature class after objecting to what he called persistent transgender and DEI indoctrination.

In the letter, Harrison alleged that students were "forced to learn the ‘gender unicorn,’ which propagandizes extreme transgender ideology." He claimed the professor encouraged "criminal child grooming" and distributed instructional materials suggesting childhood is a time to explore gender.

Harrison told Fox News Digital he has filed 14 pieces of legislation to end taxpayer funding of DEI and LGBTQ programs, all of which he said were blocked in the Texas House. He continues to urge Abbott to call a special session to advance the bills.