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Politics

Trump admin terminates some agreements with districts, college on transgender students

The move shows the administration's commitment to restoring 'common sense' Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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As President Donald Trump's administration pushes back against radical leftist gender ideology, the Department of Education is taking aim at agreements from prior administrations.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has rolled back provisions of resolution agreements stemming from previous administrations, unshackling schools from unlawful enforcement of Title IX, according to the department.

"Today, the Trump Administration is removing the unnecessary and unlawful burdens that prior Administrations imposed on schools in its relentless pursuit of a radical transgender agenda," Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement.

EDUCATION SECRETARY LINDA MCMAHON ACCUSES CRITICS OF HAVING ‘TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME'

President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon

President Donald Trump speaks with Secretary of Education Linda McMahon during an executive order signing ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on July 31, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"While previous Administrations launched Title IX investigations based on ‘misgendering,’ the Trump Administration is investigating allegations of girls and women being injured by men on their sports team or feeling violated by men in their intimate spaces," she added.

"Today is yet another demonstration of the Trump Administration’s commitment to uphold the law, protect our students, and restore common sense. No longer will the federal government force educational institutions to violate the law or punish them for upholding it," Richey declared.

The Department of Education listed Cape Henlopen School District, Delaware Valley School District, Fife School District, La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, Sacramento City Unified and Taft College.

DETRANSITIONER CHLOE COLE ACCUSES MEDIA OF ‘TRYING TO SUPPRESS’ COVERAGE OF TRANSGENDER SHOOTERS

Department of Education sign

A Department of Education sign is displayed outside their federal student aid office on May 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

"OCR is rescinding portions of six resolution agreements that were reached through the illegal, heavy-handed manipulation of Title IX. The Department will therefore no longer monitor or enforce these agreements," the department said.

A settlement that Delaware Valley School District had with the Obama administration required the district to allow students to utilize restrooms that matched their gender identity, according to The Associated Press.

In February, the Trump administration sent the district a letter saying it was rescinding the settlement. 

The administration required the district to rescind antidiscrimination protections for transgender pupils, the AP reported.

HARVARD ALUM PRAISES TRUMP ADMIN TARGETING UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS POLICIES, HANDLING OF ANTISEMITISM

President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon

President Donald Trump speaks to the media after signing executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on April 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C., as Secretary of Education Linda McMahon looks on. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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The school board voted last month to alter its transgender student policies to comply with the administration's requirements, the outlet reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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