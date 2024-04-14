Drew Barrymore would ‘love to support’ daughters in acting, but not until they’re older: ‘North of 14, 15’

Drew Barrymore doesn’t want her daughters following in her famous footsteps – just yet.

In a new interview with People, Barrymore explained that while her kids are interested in performing, she doesn’t want them seeking the spotlight.

"My kids ask me all the time — they would love to be in film or on social media or sing or whatever. I always just say, ‘School plays, theater camp, everything [yes],’" Barrymore told the outlet.

She continued, "But being in the public eye, [no] until…’ And then they say, ‘Well, what's the number?’ And I always say, ‘I know you want an answer, and I know the fact that I can't give you one that's so specific isn't satisfying, but it's going to be a feeling. It's going to be when I think you're ready."

Barrymore shares two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

"As a parent, I would really love to support my kids when they're older," the talk show host said. "Again, what number is that? I don't know, but it's not 13 and it's probably not 14. It's up there, but your kid will present themselves in a way where you've got to listen to them and support them and trust them. And I don't know what number that is, but it's probably north of 14, 15."

The 49-year-old is the offspring of the famous Barrymore acting family, including her father, grandfather, great-grandparents, and great-aunt and uncle, Ethel and Lionel Barrymore.

She got her start in entertainment at 11 months old, appearing in a commercial and became a breakout star in "E.T." at the age of seven.

Barrymore had her share of struggles as a child star, including substance abuse problems, rehab stints, a stay in a psychiatric facility and three divorces.

She has now been sober for five years, and despite her rocky experiences, the California-native still has an appreciation of what fame gave her.

"When I first had kids, I remember people asking me like, ‘Well, would you want your kids to go into the business?’ And it always gave me such a sad feeling, as if this business was so toxic, like, 'Ew,'" she told People. "And I just thought, that's not how I feel about this business at all. It has given me every opportunity under the sun and I couldn't appreciate my life more."

In 2022, she also told the outlet that she’d always felt drawn to a career in entertainment because of her famous family.

"Something in being a part of my dad's family has been such a cosmic, spiritual, magnetic pull. I feel so compelled to do what they do," Barrymore said.