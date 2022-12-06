Drew Barrymore wants to make another movie with her 'cinematic soulmate and partner' Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are the ultimate rom-com duo. They first starred together in the 1998 movie "The Wedding Singer" and then teamed up again for the 2004 movie, "50 First Dates" before their most recent movie together, "Blended" in 2014.

Barrymore had her frequent on-screen partner, who she introduced as "the best cinematic soulmate and partner" on the Drewbar segment of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

During the segment, the two talked about the movies they have worked on together and the possibility of working together again. Barrymore shared that she and her friend and fellow actress Cameron Diaz talked about remaking the 1987 comedy, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."

DREW BARRYMORE REVEALS SHE'S DATING AGAIN AFTER STAYING SINGLE FOR SIX YEARS: ‘I’M TOO GOOD AT BEING ALONE'

"Her and I did discuss remaking ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles,’ and then I was like, ‘Well you know Adam and I talk about that,’" Barrymore said.

Barrymore then added that she would want to play Del Griffith in the remake, a role that was held by John Candy in the original movie.

The actress also talked about wanting to do another movie with Sandler on the most recent episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.

DREW BARRYMORE SAYS SHE THOUGHT E.T. WAS REAL AS A 7-YEAR-OLD ON SET: ‘LOVED HIM IN A PROFOUND WAY’

"I want to do another movie with Sandler," Barrymore said on the podcast. "We've done it every 10 years, and it's about to be 10 years."

"I think that would make me so happy," the actress added.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Sandler most recently acted in the 2022 movie "Hustle" and Barrymore's last movie roles were in the 2020 movie, "The Stand In" and a small part as herself in the 2021 movie "A Castle for Christmas."