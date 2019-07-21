YouTuber caught speeding in new Lamborghini pays ticket, makes donation to police

The YouTuber behind the popular channel “Hoovie’s Garage” was caught speeding in a brand new Lamborghini on Friday and reportedly donated a matching amount of the ticket to an officer’s fund.

Tyler Hoover told the officer from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office that he had just purchased the car and did not have any insurance information or his license, The Wichita Eagle reported. He had just traded in a 2012 McLaren Mp4-12C for the Gallardo.

“I might be the first person in history to buy a Lamborghini because I wanted something slower so I didn’t get as many speeding tickets, but within 48 hours of owning this Lamborghini I got a ticket,” he said.

The paper reported that Hoover donated to the Honore Adversis Foundation. The report said “Hoovie’s Garage” has over 700,000 subscribers.