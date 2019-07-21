Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

AUTO
Published

YouTuber caught speeding in new Lamborghini pays ticket, makes donation to police

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The YouTuber behind the popular channel “Hoovie’s Garage” was caught speeding in a brand new Lamborghini on Friday and reportedly donated a matching amount of the ticket to an officer’s fund.

Tyler Hoover told the officer from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office that he had just purchased the car and did not have any insurance information or his license, The Wichita Eagle reported. He had just traded in a 2012 McLaren Mp4-12C for the Gallardo.

CHEVY INTRODUCES ITS 2020 CORVETTE 

“I might be the first person in history to buy a Lamborghini because I wanted something slower so I didn’t get as many speeding tickets, but within 48 hours of owning this Lamborghini I got a ticket,” he said.

The paper reported that Hoover donated to the Honore Adversis Foundation. The report said “Hoovie’s Garage” has over 700,000 subscribers.