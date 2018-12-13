You can't hide from Britain's 'Long Ranger' traffic camera

Police have released the first footage from Britain's biggest and newest speed camera - a massive trap dubbed 'The Long Ranger' that snares 1,200 drivers a month.

The clip released by the force shows a white Ford Transit van tailgating a car and in a longer clip a blue car is caught doing the same.

The vehicles were caught on the A417 in Gloucestershire where the Long Ranger is being trialed.

It can be moved around to catch offenders in the act on any road.

FACT: THE 'LONG RANGER' CAN SPOT VIOLATORS FROM 1,000 METERS AWAY

It comes as the police have released figures showing that the new camera is making an impact.

In less than a month since it was deployed, well over 1,000 speeding offenses have been recorded with the worst offender clocked at 126 mph.

Tailgating, use of a mobile phone, vehicle plate offenses and failure to use a seatbelt are among the other offenses recorded.

But it has not only been about enforcement. Gloucestershire Police have been on hand to give assistance to 10 drivers who broke down and another 10 who needed help

The operation is centered on the A417/419 which carrying up to 35,000 vehicles a day which links Gloucestershire with neighboring Wiltshire and is a pathway between the M4 and M5 motorways. It also has one of the worst accident records.