Last Update October 10, 2016

World record set as driver catches golf ball in car going 120 mph

By | Fox News

(Mercedes-Benz UK)

Tiger may be able to juggle a ball on his club, but he’s never made a shot like this.

British pro golfer Jake Shepherd and former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard have teamed up to set a Guinness World Record for the “furthest golf shot caught in a moving car.”

The feat took place on an airport runway, where Shepherd teed off just as Coulthard sped by him in a $200,000 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster supercar.

The ball took off at 178 mph and travelled 275 meters as Coulthard positioned his car directly below it while travelling at a speed of 120 mph and the ball landed right in the middle of the car’s seats.

Technically not a hole in one, as the pair took several tries to pull it off, the video of the publicity stunt released today is nevertheless sure to be a viral hit.