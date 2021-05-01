WIN $10,000 FOR FREE ON THE BUSCHY MCBUSCH 400 NASCAR RACE AT KANSAS

It’s time to head to Kansas, Toto.

After a wild weekend last week in Talladega, the NASCAR Cup Series zooms into Kansas City, Kansas, for the Buschy McBusch Race 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1).

This Sunday's race is a great time to get involved in FOX's Super 6 Stage 2 contest. If you can get the answers right to all six questions regarding Stage 2 of Sunday’s race, you can win $10,000 of Clint Bowyer’s money – absolutely for free. All you have to do is download the app, make your picks and wait for the engines to start.

To help you on your way to the big prize, here’s a look at the six questions for Sunday’s race, as well as some thoughts on each.

Which former winner at Kansas Speedway will have the best finishing position at the end of Stage 2?The options: Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin

Harvick has been the best, with three wins, 10 top-5s, 17 top-10s and 949 laps led at Kansas Speedway. Hamlin and Logano each have three wins, eight top-5s and nine top-10s at Kansas. Truex, however, is the closest to Harvick, with 803 laps led.

How many cautions will there be by the end of Stage 2?The options: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-plus

The past four races at Kansas have seen an average of 7.8 cautions. The outlier was the fall race in 2018, when there were only three total cautions. In other words, there is a pretty decent chance there will be some yellow flying in the Midwest this weekend.

Which of these drivers will have the most laps led by the end of Stage 2?The options: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex. Jr., tie

Truex would appear to be the best bet of this crew, given his status this season — he’s second in Cup points and third in laps led, with 360 on the year — and his history at Kansas, as documented above.

Then again, Hamlin’s five stage wins to this point make him dangerous every week.

Which of these drivers will have the fastest lap by the end of Stage 2?The options: Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Larson

Again, Hamlin has been the lead driver in the circuit this year, and he has been great in almost every way except for taking a checkered flag. Truex and Logano are interesting because they’ve had success at Kansas.

Which manufacturer will have the most cars in the top five of Stage 2?The options: Toyota, Chevy, Ford, tie

With Hamlin and Truex at the top of the standings, Toyota has been great in the individual standings. However, Ford is first in the manufacturer's race, and Toyota is third. Individual team successes haven’t necessarily translated to a deep bench.

Which team will have the most drivers in the top five of Stage 2?The options: Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing

Gibbs has the top two cars in the circuit in Hamlin and Truex, who have a history of success in Kansas. Harvick’s lifetime success at Kansas gives Stewart-Haas a shot to compete, but they will need another driver to step forward.

For more up-to-date news on all things NASCAR, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Play Clint Bowyer's NASCAR Stage 2 Super 6 contest for free, and you could win $10,000! Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks now for your chance to win!