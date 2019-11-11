Will Smith's 'I Am Legend' 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT for sale

A 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has been listed on Ebay for an eye-popping $150,000, but is it worth that "legendary" price?

The red coupe was featured in the Will Smith sci-fi thriller “I Am Legend,” in which he portrayed one of the last humans living in a post-apocalyptic New York City inhabited by nocturnal mutants.

With his pick of the litter, it’s no surprise Smith’s character, Dr. Robert Neville, grabbed the car for quick daylight hunting and gathering jaunts around town. With a 500 hp supercharged V8, the GT500 was one of the most powerful and fastest cars of its day.

According to the listing, the car was the hero car used for close-ups and the only one of six that remains from the making of the film. The rest were damaged and crushed after filming wrapped, but the production company held onto this one until recently selling it to New Milford Motors in Connecticut, which has now put it up for sale with 6,605 miles on the odometer and documentation that confirms its celebrity status.

Whether that will be enough to command an A-list price is yet to be seen. According to the Hagerty Price Guide, a typical GT500 in perfect condition is worth around $41,000.

