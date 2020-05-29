Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway?

NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon and it should be a wild race.

There won’t be any practice or qualifying before the cars hit the short, banked oval, so there’s no telling what to expect when the green flag flies.

A few drivers are more familiar than others with what it takes to be successful at Bristol, however, with Kurt and Kyle Busch the win leaders among active NASCAR Cup drivers.

But how do they stack up to the rest? Here’s a look at the drivers with the most wins in "Thunder Valley."

SEVERAL DRIVERS: 5 WINS

The Busch brothers aren’t the only ones with five wins at Bristol. Jeff Gordon and David Pearson also reached the mark during their illustrious careers.

SEVERAL DRIVERS: 9 WINS

Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace and Cale Yarborough knew their way around Bristol better than almost anyone else with nine wins each. Earnhardt’s win in 1999 is the most infamous, however, as he spun Terry Labonte on the last lap to take the checkered flag.

DARRELL WALTRIP: 12 WINS

Darrell Waltrip absolutely dominated at Bristol with a dozen wins during his career, including an unprecedented seven straight from 1981 to 1984.

The Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will be broadcast on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 31.

