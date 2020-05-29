Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
NASCAR resumes racing season and honors frontline healthcare workersVideo

NASCAR resumes racing season and honors frontline healthcare workers

NASCAR pays tribute to the nation's health care workers at the first official professional sporting event since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon and it should be a wild race.

There won’t be any practice or qualifying before the cars hit the short, banked oval, so there’s no telling what to expect when the green flag flies.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A few drivers are more familiar than others with what it takes to be successful at Bristol, however, with Kurt and Kyle Busch the win leaders among active NASCAR Cup drivers.

But how do they stack up to the rest? Here’s a look at the drivers with the most wins in "Thunder Valley."

SEVERAL DRIVERS: 5 WINS

Kyle and Kurt Busch have had many memorable moments at Bristol.

Kyle and Kurt Busch have had many memorable moments at Bristol. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Busch brothers aren’t the only ones with five wins at Bristol. Jeff Gordon and David Pearson also reached the mark during their illustrious careers.

SEVERAL DRIVERS: 9 WINS

Dale "The Intimidator" Earnhardt lived up to his nickname at the track.

Dale "The Intimidator" Earnhardt lived up to his nickname at the track. (Jamie Squire /Allsport)

Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace and Cale Yarborough knew their way around Bristol better than almost anyone else with nine wins each. Earnhardt’s win in 1999 is the most infamous, however, as he spun Terry Labonte on the last lap to take the checkered flag.

DARRELL WALTRIP: 12 WINS

Waltrip was unbeatable from 1981 to 1984.

Waltrip was unbeatable from 1981 to 1984. (ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

Darrell Waltrip absolutely dominated at Bristol with a dozen wins during his career, including an unprecedented seven straight from 1981 to 1984.

The Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will be broadcast on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 31.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos