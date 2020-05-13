Who has won the most NASCAR Cup races at Darlington Raceway?

Darlington Raceway is one of the most historic tracks on the NASCAR Cup circuit and is billed as “The Track Too Tough to Tame” because of its unique egg-shape design.

The series first started racing at the South Carolina track in 1950 and it quickly became a mainstay on the NASCAR Cup circuit, with the annual Southern 500 one of NASCAR's marquee events.

Darlington is an asphalt surface with 25 degrees or banking in the first two turns and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4. Most drivers are aware of how tricky the track can be and often receive what is called the “Darlington Stripe” from grazing the wall coming out of the turns.

Below are some of the drivers who have tamed “The Lady in Black” over the course of the 115 races that have been held there.

HARRY GANT: 4 WINS

Harry Gant won four of his 18 NASCAR races at Darlington. One of the wins came in September 1991. At that time, Gant won all four of NASCAR’s Cup races in September and two Busch Series races. He was dubbed Mr. September for completing the feat.

SEVERAL DRIVERS: 5 WINS

Four drivers have picked up five wins at Darlington over the course of their careers. Darrell Waltrip, Bill Elliott, Cale Yarborough and Bobby Allison each have won five times on the NASCAR Cup circuit.

JEFF GORDON: 7 WINS

Jeff Gordon, who is now a FOX Sports NASCAR analyst, put together seven wins at the track during his career including three in a row in 1995 and 1996.

DALE EARNHARDT: 9 WINS

Dale Earnhardt was among the best to ever compete at Darlington. “The Intimidator” had nine wins at Darlington before his career came to a tragic end at the 2001 Daytona 500.

DAVID PEARSON: 10 WINS

David Pearson won 105 races during his NASCAR Cup career with 10 of coming at Darlington, including his last win ever at the 1980 Rebel 500.

