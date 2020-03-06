Who has won the most NASCAR Cup races at Phoenix Raceway?

Phoenix Raceway is a one-mile oval track located in Avondale, Ariz. Its unusual D-shaped layout is considered a tri-oval, but it technically has four turns, each with a unique radius and banking.

NASCAR has been visiting the circuit since 1988 and there have been several drivers who have scored multiple wins, but one stands far above the rest as King of the Arizona Desert.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 3 wins

The retired NASCAR Cup driver won back-to-back races in 2003 and 2004 and added a third in 2015.

Kyle Busch 3 wins

Busch is on a two-win streak at the track, taking the spring and fall races in 2019, but his first victory came way back in 2005. His 11 Xfinity wins leads all drivers in the second-tier series.

Jimmie Johnson 4 wins

Johnson is second at Phoenix with four wins and has the chance to add two more in his last season of racing, but that still won’t be enough to move into first place.

Kevin Harvick 9 wins

Harvick has won more races at Phoenix than any other track during his NASCAR Cup career. It’s maybe no surprise, because the southern California native spent a lot of time at the circuit in his early years and he loves racing there.

“It’s just a fun place and I feel like, for me, for whatever reason throughout the years, the flat-track stuff has always kind of fit my driving style, whether it be here or Loudon or any of those flatter types of places,” Harvick said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP